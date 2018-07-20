ĐOKOVIĆ SVE OTKRIO U EMOTIVNOM PISMU: ‘Nisam znao hoću li se vratiti na željenu razinu, božanske sile odvele su me u pravom smjeru’

[Part 1] Dear Family & Friends, I am writing this message between nappy change and a dinosaurs 🦕 book. I wish to share, with all of you, how it felt to go through the journey of winning Wimbledon 2018. First of all, let me start by writing that the feeling of having my son in my wife’s arms at the trophy ceremony in the Player’s box was the most wonderful sensation I have had at any tournament that I have ever won in my career. When I became a father, one of my biggest dreams was to have my children present at the stands while I am playing. Let alone winning trophies. That dream came true several days ago. Everyone keeps on asking me to describe the feeling. I have said it is unforgettable, special, fulfilling, wonderful, joyful. But most of all, it is magical! When I thought that moment could not get any better, he shouted “Daddy, Daddy!“. That’s when I completely melted. Overwhelmed with emotions. Happy and joyful beyond belief. I am so GRATEFUL to have experienced that. I have imagined and prayed that one day I would win a Grand Slam trophy in front of my child. Luckily for me, Tara is growing up and I can’t wait for her to see me do the same as I did in front of Stefan. My whole (more or less) was about tennis until I became a father and husband. Everything I did was aimed at tennis success. When I became father and husband, my “world” evolved. It didn’t change, it evolved into something more beautiful. Of course, more responsibilities add up but at the end of the day, it unlocks a new dimension of Love and Energy inside of you that you never knew existed. And the biggest gift that you receive from God is the enhanced feeling of empathy, compassion and devotion to your kids. But it’s not all clear once you become a father. It takes learning and openness to reach that “golden balance” in Life which everyone is in pursuit for. For me it was balance between tennis, priorities and family. My wife was so helpful and supportive all the way since she gave birth to both Stefan and Tara. She always took time to discuss whatever bothered me and to help me find a way where I can feel like I am giving my best at home with kids and her and at the tennis court.

A post shared by Novak Djokovic (@djokernole) on Jul 19, 2018 at 2:03pm PDT