ĐOKOVIĆ SVE OTKRIO U EMOTIVNOM PISMU: ‘Nisam znao hoću li se vratiti na željenu razinu, božanske sile odvele su me u pravom smjeru’

Novak Đoković oglasio se na instagramu nakon osvajanja Wimbledona putem otvorenog pisma, a mi ga prenosimo u cijelosti. Osvojio je Wimbledon i svim kritičarima odgovorio na najbolji mogući način. Bilo onih koji su ga već otpisali, no srpski tenisač se vratio možda i u odlučujućim trenucima svoje karijere.
“Pišem ovo pismo između mijenjanja pelena i čitanja knjige o dinosaurima.
Želim s vama podijeliti kako sam se osjećao kroz potovanje na Wimbledonu 2018.
Započet ću s time kako sam se osjećao kad je moj sin bio u rukama moje supruge na svečanosti dodjele pehara. To je bila najljepša stvar koju sam imao na bilo kojem turniru kojeg sam osvojio u karijeri.
Kad sam postao otac, jedan od mojih najvećih snova je bio da djeca prisustvuju mojim mečevima. Taj san se ostvario prije nekoliko dana. Svi me traže da opišem taj osećaj. Nezaboravno, posebno, predivno, ispunilo me je. Ali, najviše – bilo je čarobno! Kada razmislim o tom trenutku, nije mogao biti bolji, vikao je “Tata, tata!”.
Tada sam se potpuno rastopio. Emocije su me svladale.
Vrlo sam zahvalan što sam to iskusio.
Zamišljao sam i molio sam se da ću osvojiti Grand Slam pred djetetom. Srećom po mene, Tara i dalje raste i ne mogu dočekati da me i vidi kao što me je vidio Stefan. Sve je bilo usmjereno na tenis, dok nisam postao otac i suprug. Sve što sam radio imalo je za cilj uspjeh u tenisu.
Kad sam postao otac, moj svijet je evoluirao. Nije se promijenio, evoluirao je u nešto divno. naravno, više odgovornosti je bilo, ali na kraju to donosi novu dimenziju ljubavi i energije unutar vas za koju nikad niste znali da postoji. Najveći poklon koji možete da dobijete od Boga je taj osjećaj posvećenosti djeci.
Ali, nije to sve tako jasno kada postanete otac. Potrebno je učiti i otvoriti se kako bi dostigli zlatni balans u životu kojem svi teže. Za mene to je ravnoteža između tenisa i obitelji. Supruga me podržavala otkad je rodila Stefana i Taru. Uvijek je nalazila vrijeme pričati samnom o onome što mi je smetalo i stvarano problem, uvijek mi je pomagala da osjetim tako da dajem najbolje od sebe kod kuće s djecom i s njom te na teniskom terenu.
U 2017. ozljeda mog desnog lakta je bila toliko ozbiljna da sam se morao povući s Toura na šest mjeseci. Ozljeda je bila jedan od problema, drugi je bio moja motivacija. Nisam imao problema s treninzima i s uživanjem na teniskom terenu, ali imao sam mentalne prepreke kada sam izlazio na teren.
Jednog dana ću pričati više o izazovima s kojima sam se susreo i koje sam osjetio.
Uvijek ću poštovati ljude koji dijele svoje najranjivije trenutke i koji ih smatraju ključnima momentima preokreta i koji su tada pronašli snagu koja je nadahnula brojne ljude.
Bio sam ranjiv toliko puta u posljednjih nekoliko godina. I još uvijek sam ranjiv. Ne sramim se toga. To me upravo čini da budem iskreniji prema sebi i drugima. daje mi priliku da budem bliži ljudima. Da dublje kopam i analiziram ono što se stvarno događa unutar mene. Kada to otkrijem, mogu napraviti strategiju za rješavanje problema koji traje i da nastavim kao snažnije, pametnije i sretnije ljudsko biće.
Dvije godine nisam bio strpljiv s mojim teniskim očekivanjima. Nisam imao pametnu strategiju. I sigurno nisam jasno slušao ono što mi moje tijelo kaže da postoji nešto ozbiljno s mojim laktom. Pokušavao sam pronaći rješenje i ono je uvijek bilo u meni.
Nakon toliko promjena treninga, reketa, članova tima, nisam znao hoću li se ikada vratiti na željenu razinu tenisa. Zapravo, jedan dio mene uvijek vjeruje u vlastite kvalitete i mogućnosti. Ali, uvijek su postojali trenuci sumnje gdje su stvari išle drugim tijekom.
Imao sam sreću da su me božanske sile odvele u pravom smjer. Smjeru koji je dobar za mene. Smjeru koji će mi donijeti mir i ravnotežu.
Svjestan sam napora i posvećenosti koje su ljudi uložili u mene u posljednjih nekoliko godina kako bih se vratio na razinu tenisa koja će me vratiti Grand Slam naslovima.
Želim izraziti najveću zahvalnost, poštovanje i ljubav svim ljudima koji su vjerovali u mene i pomogli mi osvojiti još jedan trofej na Wimbledonu.
Blagoslovljen sam što sam prošao ovo nevjerojatno putovanje i što imam podršku toliko ljudi širom svijeta.
Volim vas.
Volim tenis.
Volim život.”
