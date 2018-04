DAVIS CUP IMA PRVOG POLUFINALISTA: Hrvatska saznala protiv koga će biti domaćin pobijedi li Kazahstan

USA is the first nation to book its place in the 2018 #DavisCup semifinals, after @ryanharrison92 and @JackSock complete a 3-0 victory against Belgium!

🇺🇸3️⃣🆚0️⃣🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/ibqKP9ESte

— Davis Cup (@DavisCup) April 8, 2018