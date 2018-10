ĆORIĆ SVLADAO TROSTRUKOG GRAND SLAM POBJEDNIKA: Borna stigao do velikog uspjeha, a onda saznao dobru vijest

🇺🇸 Bradley Klahn recovers from a set down to eliminate Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in Shanghai.

The qualifier is into the second round on his tournament debut. Next up: Borna Coric or Stan Wawrinka. pic.twitter.com/FMKKzXtQLR

