ČILIĆ NAKON DRAME ISPAO S WIMBLEDONA: Argentinac Pella kreirao najveću senzaciju na slavnom turniru

After winning the first two sets, Marin Cilic was unable to close it out against Guido Pella. The Argentinean came back to win, 3-6, 1-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-5. Cilic was a trendy pick to win the #Wimbledon title. pic.twitter.com/IhXBis3XQ6

— TENNIS.com (@Tennis) July 5, 2018