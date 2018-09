ČILIĆ ČETVRTI PUT PROTIV NISHIKORIJA NA US OPENU: ‘Bilo je puno velikih mečeva protiv njega’

A rematch of the 2014 final is on! 🇭🇷 Marin Cilic downs 🇧🇪 David Goffin to book a #usopen QF showdown with 🇯🇵 Kei Nishikori.

Can Cilic repeat his 2014 triumph or will Nishikori claim a 9⃣th win in 1⃣5⃣ meetings between the pair?

Read More ➡️ https://t.co/BTycZXi0hG pic.twitter.com/uKfQJ49Vd3

— ATP World Tour (@ATPWorldTour) September 3, 2018