Roger Federer survives the hinterland of the Roman Grandstand, beating Borna Coric 2-6, 6-4, 7-6(7) for his second win of the day.

He's into the quarterfinals of Rome, one of the two Masters events he's never won, awaiting winner of Tsitsipas-Fognini.

— Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) May 16, 2019