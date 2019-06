BORNA ĆORIĆ OTKAZAO WIMBLEDON: Bol je jednostavno bila prejaka; Zagrepčanin se obratio javnosti

I am sad to announce I have to skip Wimbledon this year. Minor injury with bad timing will keep me out for 7-10 days. I was really looking forward to playing in London, but I have to concentrate on my recovery now and hopefully I will get to London in the end of a year :) pic.twitter.com/DGuqgQ5hPp

— borna coric (@borna_coric) June 29, 2019