BORNA ĆORIĆ NEZADRŽIVO JURIŠA: Za samo 82 minute hrvatski tenisač pomeo 16. igrača na svijetu i plasirao se u osminu finala

Coric drops nine (yes, just NINE) games en route to the Round of 16 at the #BNPPO18. His latest victory comes over No. 13 Bautista Agut 6-1 6-3.

Awaits winner of Verdasco-Fritz.

🎥: @TennisTVpic.twitter.com/9xHZ3Qe5hI

— BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 12, 2018