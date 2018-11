SVIJET I REGIJA BRUJE O POBJEDI VATRENIH, ALI NAJVIŠE PAŽNJE PRIVUKAO JE – LOVREN: ‘Zgrozio je nogometni svijet’

Lovren, who hasn't won a single major trophy on any level in his entire life: "Elbowed him good. Haha! 3-2! Go ahead and talk now buddy. Buddy! They are a bunch of pussies. Only this side [Croatia] is worthy. Now to beat England and walk out like a boss!" pic.twitter.com/qEGz7ZSAzA

— M•A•J (@Ultra_Suristic) November 16, 2018