SVIJET BRUJI O TRANSFERU MLADOG HAJDUKOVCA U CITY: Stručnjaci ga već uspoređuju s jednim od najboljih veznjaka na svijetu

Manchester City have agreed an €8m deal with Hajduk Split for Croatia U-19 captain Ante Palaversa (18), who will remain at Hajduk on loan for the rest of the season.

Midfielder Palaversa has 'bewitched' Guardiola, who sees Fernandinho in the player. [@DiMarzio] pic.twitter.com/pduANJyyTE

