SVI SMANJUJU PLAĆE, ALI HIT NAPADAČ BI MOGAO ZARAĐIVATI JOŠ VIŠE: Njemački gigant očajnički želi zadržati igrača za kojim luduje cijela Europa

🗣 Emre Can on Jadon Sancho: "I knew even before I joined BVB that he is a very good player.

"But since I've been here, I know that he's world class. Maybe the best player at his age.

"He has everything a top football player needs and has a great future ahead of him." pic.twitter.com/MrHuQHEvbT

— Goal (@goal) April 19, 2020