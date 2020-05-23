SUPERZGODNA GOLFERICA HRVATSKIH KORIJENA POKAZALA PREVIŠE: Slikala se u jako vrućem izdanju i zapalila internet

Amerikanka, koja je podrijetlom s ovih prostora, ne dosađuje se previše u izolaciji
Najpoznatija golferica na svijetu Paige Spiranac na Instagramu često objavljuje provokativne fotografije, ali i instrukcije za igranje golfa.
Naravno, američku golfericu hrvatskog porijekla rijetki prate zbog sportskih vještina, nekako više to ima veze s fizičkim atributima. Zbog toga dobiva mnoge kritike, no u izolaciji je odlučila stati u svoju obranu, točnije, u obranu svojih grudi.
“Ističem dekolte i stoga mi nije neugodno pričati o tome. Moje grudi su prave, a pomažu mi i da budem bolja u golfu jer s njima imam osjećaj da su mi ruke stalno spojene”, rekla je Spiranac pa je objavila ovakvu fotku:
