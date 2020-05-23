SUPERZGODNA GOLFERICA HRVATSKIH KORIJENA POKAZALA PREVIŠE: Slikala se u jako vrućem izdanju i zapalila internet

View this post on Instagram

Hey not sure you’ve heard but I have a podcast out! And with The Match coming up, we wanted to do something fun. So join me this Sunday for a live @playingaroundpodcast watch party! It’s a great way for you to interact with us and our special guests. It’s for a great cause too. A portion of the ticket proceeds with go towards Project Golf which is an initiative to grow the game of golf is the @myrtlebeachgolf area. As you know growing the game is one of my biggest passions and Project Golf is doing an amazing job getting people of all ages to pick up the game. See you Sunday, May 24 12pm PT // 3 pm ET! Link in bio to buy a ticket or check out my stories! ❤️