Pravilnik o upotrebi kolačića
Portal Net.hr unaprijedio je politiku privatnosti i korištenja takozvanih cookiesa, u skladu s novom europskom regulativom. Cookiese koristimo kako bismo mogli pružati našu online uslugu, analizirati korištenje sadržaja, nuditi oglašivačka rješenja, kao i za ostale funkcionalnosti koje ne bismo mogli pružati bez cookiesa. Daljnjim korištenjem ovog portala pristajete na korištenje cookiesa. Ovdje možete saznati više o zaštiti privatnosti i postavkama cookiesa
Shvaćam
Freemail Prijavi se

Vijesti

Crna kronika Hrvatska Kultura Novac Svijet Znanost

Sport

Hokej Klub boraca Košarka Na rubu sporta Nogomet OI Ostali sportovi Rukomet Skijanje Tenis Rezultati.com

Webcafe

Astronet Cura dana Dečko dana Dnevni horoskop Fora dana Forwarduše Komnetar Overkloking Planet X Svaštara Vic dana

Hot

#lijepenase Film Glazba Sexy TV Zvijezde

Magazin

Brak&veze Dom&vrt HotSpots Kuhinja Kvizovi Lijepi naši Ljepota Ljubimci Moda Muffini Putovanja Roditeljstvo Zdravlje Zdravlje i ljepota Životne ispovijesti

Tehnoklik

Gadgeti Mobile Technobiz Vijesti Web & social

Auto

Automoto automoto-sport Bicikli Funmobil Nova vozila Techmobil Vijesti
Sanjarica
Recepti
Webshop
Na rubu sporta

MAMI MUŠKE UZDAHE

SUPERZGODNA GOLFERICA HRVATSKIH KORIJENA POKAZALA PREVIŠE: Slikala se u jako vrućem izdanju i zapalila internet

Foto: Instagram Autor: Sportski.net 09:06 23.05.2020

Amerikanka, koja je podrijetlom s ovih prostora, ne dosađuje se previše u izolaciji

Najpoznatija golferica na svijetu Paige Spiranac na Instagramu često objavljuje provokativne fotografije, ali i instrukcije za igranje golfa.

Naravno, američku golfericu hrvatskog porijekla rijetki prate zbog sportskih vještina, nekako više to ima veze s fizičkim atributima. Zbog toga dobiva mnoge kritike, no u izolaciji je odlučila stati u svoju obranu, točnije, u obranu svojih grudi.

 Pogledaj fotogaleriju

“Ističem dekolte i stoga mi nije neugodno pričati o tome. Moje grudi su prave, a pomažu mi i da budem bolja u golfu jer s njima imam osjećaj da su mi ruke stalno spojene”, rekla je Spiranac pa je objavila ovakvu fotku:

View this post on Instagram

Hi☀️ How’s your Saturday going?

A post shared by Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee) on

View this post on Instagram

If you want to win a live virtual lesson with me and new set of clubs then keep on reading! So @18Birdiesapp came out with this really awesome tool to help you work on your golf swing and improve your game! It's called the AI Coach, and you can use it anywhere, so it's perfect for practicing at home (like in the garage!) or range or where you have some space to swing! All you need to do is download 18Birdies and use the new AI Coach tool. Analyze your swing using the AI Coach and share your swing video (with the AI Coach graphics) by posting it to Instagram and tagging me and @18birdiesapp and hashtag #PlayBetterGolf. I’ll choose 5 winners to get a 1 on 1 virtual coaching session with me or a lesson plan using your results from the AI Coach where we can chat about golf, life, and I’ll try not to roast your swing too bad! Plus, one lucky winner out of the 5 will win a custom fitting from @ClubChampion! Let’s get you in shape to play your best golf when you get back out on the course. Link in bio to download!

A post shared by Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee) on

View this post on Instagram

☀️🌵

A post shared by Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee) on

 

Foto: Instagram Autor: Sportski.net 09:06 23.05.2020

Najčitanije

Najnovije

Video

video

Imaš komentar?

Još iz rubrike

Pročitajte i ovo

Povratak na Net.hr