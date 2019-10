STRAVIČAN PAD SVJETSKOG PRVAKA: Španjolac doživio tešku nesreću na treningu, prizor nije bio niti malo lijep

What a dramatic start to the #MotoGP weekend in Buriram! 🏁@mvkoficial12 leads @FabioQ20 while @marcmarquez93 ends the session with a visit to the medical centre after a massive highside! ⏱️#ThaiGP 🇹🇭 pic.twitter.com/QTwFzgtgUN

— MotoGP™ 🇹🇭 (@MotoGP) October 4, 2019