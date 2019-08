ŠTO SE DOGAĐA S LOVRENOM? Klopp svojom odlukom iznenadio navijače, društvene mreže gore zbog Vatrenog

I dislike Lovren as much as anyone else, but even I think it would be absolute madness to let him go now that we can sign anyone. 3 senior centrebacks (yes, I know Fabinho can play there but its not his best role) for the season is crazy. https://t.co/FNqWzzhCn7

— YoMama (@TheKlopptimist) August 9, 2019