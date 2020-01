STIŽE KRAJ PATNJAMA ODBJEGLOG DINAMOVOG SUPERTALENTA: Tražili ga Real i Barca, a izenadit će vas gdje je završio

Ajdin Hasić is close to joining #Besiktas, but he must first resolve his legal issues with his former club Dinamo Zagreb.

The 17 year old might just be the biggest prospect in #Bosnian history. Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Borussia Dortmund have all inquired about the talent. pic.twitter.com/G7duDRuvWZ

