STIPE MIOČIĆ OTKRIO ZAŠTO UOPĆE ULAZI U OKTOGON: ‘Nema drugog razloga zašto bih prihvatio borbu’

TEAM MIOCIC! The Ultimate Fighter 27: “Undefeated” debuts Wednesday. All of the fighters on this season haven’t lost and believe me they will be the future wave makers! #TeamMiocic #TUF #Undefeated #AndStill pic.twitter.com/gcXqb4pnKe

— Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocic) April 16, 2018