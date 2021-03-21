SPURSI SE BRZO OPORAVILI OD BOLNOG PORAZA U ZAGREBU: Tri dana od ispadanja upisali pobjedu u gostima

Pitanje je hoće li do kraja sezone osigurati Europu
U zaostalom meču 18. kola Engleske lige Tottenham je u gostima nadigrao Aston Villu s 2-0.
Momčad Josea Mourinha je tri dana nakon šokantnog ispadanja od Dinama u Zagrebu ipak smogla snage pobijediti Aston Villu.
Lucas Moura created twice as many chances against Aston Villa as the rest of the entire Spurs squad combined:
◎ 85 touches
◎ 8 ball recoveries
◎ 6 fouls won
◎ 5 take-ons completed
◉ 4 chances created
◎ 4 clearances
◎ 1 assist
Another superb shift. pic.twitter.com/B8Vwn0RlhD
— Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 21, 2021
Golove za Tottenham su postigli Carlos Vinicius (29) i Harry Kane (68pen).
Londonska momčad je šesta s 48 bodova, dok je Aston Villa sa 41 bodom na 10. mjestu.
