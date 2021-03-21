SPURSI SE BRZO OPORAVILI OD BOLNOG PORAZA U ZAGREBU: Tri dana od ispadanja upisali pobjedu u gostima

U zaostalom meču 18. kola Engleske lige Tottenham je u gostima nadigrao Aston Villu s 2-0.

Momčad Josea Mourinha je tri dana nakon šokantnog ispadanja od Dinama u Zagrebu ipak smogla snage pobijediti Aston Villu.

Lucas Moura created twice as many chances against Aston Villa as the rest of the entire Spurs squad combined:

◎ 85 touches

◎ 8 ball recoveries

◎ 6 fouls won

◎ 5 take-ons completed

◉ 4 chances created

◎ 4 clearances

◎ 1 assist

Another superb shift. pic.twitter.com/B8Vwn0RlhD

— Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 21, 2021