Nogomet

PREMIER LIGA

SPURSI SE BRZO OPORAVILI OD BOLNOG PORAZA U ZAGREBU: Tri dana od ispadanja upisali pobjedu u gostima

Foto: Goran Stanzl/PIXSELL Autor: Saša Zorić ožu 21, 2021
22:41

Pitanje je hoće li do kraja sezone osigurati Europu

U zaostalom meču 18. kola Engleske lige Tottenham je u gostima nadigrao Aston Villu s 2-0.

Momčad Josea Mourinha je tri dana nakon šokantnog ispadanja od Dinama u Zagrebu ipak smogla snage pobijediti Aston Villu.

Golove za Tottenham su postigli Carlos Vinicius (29) i Harry Kane (68pen).

Londonska momčad je šesta s 48 bodova, dok je Aston Villa sa 41 bodom na 10. mjestu.

