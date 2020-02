SPEKTAKULARNI DERBI INTERA I MILANA: Inter čudesnim preokretom do pobjede, pogledajte Brozovićevu golčinu o kojoj će se dugo pričati

👊 | 51' – GET IN!#BROZOVIC YOU BEAUTY! 😍

Our skipper smashes a volley from outside of the area into the bottom corner! 🚀

This game is not over yet.#InterMilan 1⃣-2⃣ #DerbyMilano#FORZAINTER ⚫️🔵 pic.twitter.com/AoNJYEzSkJ

— Inter (@Inter_en) February 9, 2020