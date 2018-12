SLOVENAC RADI ČUDA U NBA LIGI: Dončić odigrao partiju za povijest, sada su samo su četvorica ispred njega

Luka scored 20+ points alongside 5+ assists for the 8th time this season. That's the 5th most ever in a season for a teenager. It was also his 20th game of 20 points or more this year. Quick turnaround for a 7:30pm game in OKC tomorrow night. Happy NYE! pic.twitter.com/qzuno5RjsB

— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) December 31, 2018