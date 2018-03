SLAVNI VATRENI U DRUŠTVU LEGENDI: Šimić, Maradona, Valderama, Putin i ostali pokazali nogometno umijeće

1⃣0⃣0⃣ DAYS TO GO! 🇷🇺🏆

🇩🇪@DFB_Team_EN and 🇧🇷@CBF_Futebol are the only sides in #WorldCup history to have played more than 100 games.

⚪️Germany in 106 games:

💪 66 wins

🤝 20 draws

👎 20 losses pic.twitter.com/SPH2lOfXSL

— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) March 6, 2018