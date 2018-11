SLAVNI STRUČNJAK OTKRIO VELIKU ISTINU O PROBLEMIMA REALA: ‘Zbog toga plaćaju visoku cijenu’

Fabio Capello on Real Madrid 🗣

"They're paying the price for thinking that it would be easier to win without Cristiano Ronaldo, that the results would be the same."

❌ 6th in La Liga

❌ 6 defeats already

❌ 5-1 Classico loss

