SLAVNI GUUS HIDDINK SMIJENJEN U KINI: ‘Bio je daleko od uspjeha s mladom reprezentacijom’

About the dismissal of Guus Hiddink: According to Chinese media reports, CFA are not contented with Guus Hiddink's working attitude and his answers to media as the head coach of the China Olympic (U-22) Team. The 2:0 defeat to Vietnam Olympic team at home last week is a trigger. pic.twitter.com/RUqZdVZfuh

— Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) September 19, 2019