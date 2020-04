SLAVNI GOLMAN REAL MADRIDA NE MIRUJE U VRIJEME PANDEMIJE: Natjecat će se u virtualnoj utrci; ‘Dali su mi nekoliko savjeta…’

Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois and Brahim Diaz will take on Man City duo Aymeric Laporte and Oleksandr Zinchenko on Friday night in a live game of FIFA 20.

The game is to raise money for Unicef to help in their response to the global coronavirus pandemic 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Z5ksaAUwx5

— Goal (@goal) March 26, 2020