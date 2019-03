UŽIVO, HRVATSKA TRESE SKIJAŠKI SVIJET: 4 naša predstavnika u drugoj vožnji slaloma, čeka se nastavak

It's a top 🔟 for @daveryding after Run 1️⃣ in Kranjska Gora!

He's currently sat in 9️⃣th, 1.13 seconds behind Henrik Kristoffersen, with run 2️⃣ at 11.30am.

Tune in on @Eurosport_UK and cheer on the Rocket!

Live-timing 👇https://t.co/2uUbMlH1as#GoBeyond pic.twitter.com/VoqZJsigsh

— GB Snowsport (@GBSnowsport) March 10, 2019