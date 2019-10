SKANDALOZNA IZJAVA ŠEFA BAYERNA GOTOVO PROŠLA NEZAPAŽENO: Oglasio se Niko Kovač i prokomentirao cijelu situaciju

Hoeneß on the weak defense:

"That's only temporary. Now that Süle is injured, the defensewill set itself up and there will be continuity. The problems will soon be solved when Martinez plays as a 6 again. Then we will concede less goals in the future anyway."

