SHEFFIELD I DALJE NIŽE USPJEHE: Srušili Brighton u gostima i došli na bod od Chelseaja

Na vrhu je Liverpool sa 49 bodova
Nogometaši Sheffield Uniteda i Wolverhampton Wanderersa nastavili su nizati uspješne rezultate i u 18. kolu engleskog prvenstva, Sheffield je kao gost svladao Brighton and Hove Albion sa 1-0 (1-0), dok je Wolverhampton također kao gost bio bolji od Norwich Cityja sa 2-1 (0-1).
Jedini pogodak za “noževe” u Brightonu postigao je McBurnie (23), dok su “vukovi” do pobjede u Norwichu stigli preokretom u drugom poluvremenu. Domaći “kanarinci” poveli su preko Cantwella (17), no u nastavku su Saiss (60) i Jimenez (81) osigurali bodove gostima.
Sheffield je sada peti sa 28 bodova, jednim manje od četvrtog Chelseaja, dok je Wolverhampton šesti sa 27 bodova. Na vrhu je Liverpool sa 49 bodova, drugi Leicester City ima 39, a treći Manchester City 35.
REZULTATI 18. KOLA,
Subota:
Everton – Arsenal 0-0
Bournemouth – Burnley 0-1 (Rodriguez 89)
Aston Villa – Southampton 1-3 (Grealish 75 / Ings 21, 51, Stephens 31)
Brighton and Hove Albion – Sheffield United 0-1 (McBurnie 23)
Newcastle United – Crystal Palace 1-0 (Almiron 83)
Norwich City – Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-2 (Cantwell 17 / Saiss 60, Jimenez 81)
Kasnije igraju:
Manchester City – Leicester City
Nedjelja:
Watford – Manchester United
Tottenham Hotspur – Chelsea
Odgođeno:
West Ham United – Liverpool
TABLICA:
1. Liverpool 17 16 1 0 42-14 49
2. Leicester City 17 12 3 2 40-11 39
3. Manchester City 17 11 2 4 47-19 35
4. Chelsea 17 9 2 6 31-25 29
5. Sheffield United 18 7 7 4 22-16 28
6. Wolverhampton Wanderers 18 6 9 3 26-22 27
7. Tottenham Hotspur 17 7 5 5 32-24 26
8. Manchester United 17 6 7 4 26-20 25
9. Newcastle United 18 7 4 7 18-24 25
10. Burnley 18 7 3 8 23-29 24
11. Arsenal 18 5 8 5 24-27 23
12. Crystal Palace 18 6 5 7 15-20 23
13. Brighton and Hove Albion 18 5 5 8 21-26 20
14. Bournemouth 18 5 4 9 19-25 19
15. Everton 18 5 4 9 20-29 19
16. West Ham 17 5 4 8 19-28 19
17. Southampton 18 5 3 10 21-37 18
18. Aston Villa 18 4 3 11 24-33 15
19. Norwich City 18 3 3 12 19-37 12
20. Watford 17 1 6 10 9-32 9
Imaš komentar?