SENZACIJA NAD SENZACIJAMA NA SVJETSKOM PRVENSTVU: Ragbijaši Japana pobijedili drugu reprezentaciju na svijetu

IT'S OVER 😮

JAPAN HAVE DONE IT 😮👏

They say lightning doesn't strike twice…But it just did ⚡️⚡️#RWC2019 #JPNvIRE #RWCShizuoka pic.twitter.com/ZdaQN6ULiL

— Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) September 28, 2019