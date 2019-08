SAVRŠEN ULAZAK ŠPANJOLCA U NOVU SEZONU: Zbog ovoga zvijezda Dinama želi pola Europe

Amazing start of the season for @gnkdinamo and 🇪🇸 midfielder Dani Olmo.

Stats:

*⃣4 matches

-261 minutes

*⃣4 goals

*⃣3 assists

37 minutes per ⚽️ or 🅰️, including goal and assist against Ferencvaros tonight.

Impressive talent. The reason why he worth 30 million euros.#Dinamo pic.twitter.com/40A54iA5yh

— Dino Grgić (@Dino_Grgic) August 13, 2019