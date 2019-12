ŠARIĆEVI SUNSI SLAVILI NAKON DRAME: Hrvat pridonio velikoj pobjedi, Harden i Westbrook srušili Toronto

Russell Westbrook is the 3rd player in the shot-clock era (1954-55) to attempt 25 shots in back-to-back games without scoring 20 pts in either game.

Westbrook also had his 9th career triple-double when missing at least 20 shots, most in the shot-clock era.

— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 6, 2019