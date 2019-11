ŠARIĆ ODIGRAO NAJBOLJU PARTIJU U PHOENIXU: Hrvat upisao double-double, čudesni Dončić zabio s 41 poenom ušao u Jordanovo društvo

Luka Dončić became the 2nd player in NBA history to record 2,000 points, 500 rebounds and 500 assists before their 90th career game.

It took Dončić 88 games, only Oscar Robertson was faster with 66.

H/t @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/f57yqQ9sI7

— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 25, 2019