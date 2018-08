Anderlecht crushing Oostende 5-2 – a second consecutive hat-trick for Ivan Santini in only his second game for the club. Landry Dimata with the other two. Nine goals in their first two games, and top for now. Oh, and it was 0-0 at half-time. Welcome back, Belgian football. 👏🇧🇪

