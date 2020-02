Hansi Flick on Perišić's injury: "We thought it was not that bad at first. But he has a fracture in his external ankle. That means four weeks out. It's a shock because he has done us good with his dynamism. But it happens in football" pic.twitter.com/V4a7RXbSAU

— Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) February 4, 2020