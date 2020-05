View this post on Instagram

Lesson time : Since a lot of you greek people didn’t know it was my name day yesterday ,I’ll educate all of you . Soo, in Greece we use a lot of words to describe Easter . The one we need now is «Λαμπρή « , pronounced as “Lampri “ or as I personally prefer to write “Labri” . Exaaaaactly. How can you NOT see the resemblance right ? I know🙄. Anyway…Basically it means shining. It’s specifically used for that day cause they thought it was the most suitable word to describe that bright , glorious day of Jesus’ resurrection. Long story short my name means “shiny” , I got it from my grandma and my name day doesn’t have a steady date , it’s whenever Easter is. That makes it easy not to forget as long as you know the story 😂. You are welcome again and thanks for your wishes .!!! 💛 #SHINEbrightLikeADiamond