NORVEŠKA – HRVATSKA 28:29: Hrvatska je u finalu Eura nakon epske drame: Musa zabio u posljednjim sekundama za povijesnu pobjedu

🧐 @HRStwitt 🇭🇷 are making most of the running and it's paying off in goals at the moment, but will their stamina hold out in the second half vs @NORhandball 🇳🇴?#ehfeuro2020 #dreamwinremember pic.twitter.com/jTHgKgj8dd

— EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) January 24, 2020