ŠTO SE DOGAĐA S MANDŽUKIĆEM? Pitaju se svi koji čitaju izdanje La Gazzette delo Sporta; ‘On je najveće razočaranje’

Everton are keeping tabs on Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic, according to the Daily Mail. The 33-year-old forward is a target for head coach Marco Silva while Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri does not see him as part of his plans for next season, the paper says.

