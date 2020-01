TRESU SE U SRPSKOJ REPREZENTACIJI: ‘Nemam riječi! Mi smo kukavice!’ Riječanin zavapio; ‘Najradije bi nas izbornik zašamarao’

RESULT: That might be one of the most important matches of the #ehfeuro2020 and it went #Belarus's 🇧🇾 way with a 35:30 win over @rssrbije 🇷🇸#ehfeuro2020 #dreamwinremember pic.twitter.com/tEuRdjfDEb

— EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) January 9, 2020