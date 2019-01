DANSKI BOMBARDER MVP SVJETSKOG PRVENSTVA: Niti jedan Hrvat u najboljoj momčadi turnira

10 wins in 10 matches. Denmark's 🇩🇰 perfect run through #handball19 came to a dream end on Sunday night, as they won their first world title versus Norway in front of more than 15,000 spectators in Herning. Enjoy the highlights of the @dhf_haandbold' historic night! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/eQIeKmgEgU

