– Greatest footballer ever.

– Donates blood every 6 months.

– Donates money to refugees in syria.

– Supports Palestine & all the opressed people across the globe.

– Now turning his hotels into hospitals for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.@Cristiano Ronaldo for you. pic.twitter.com/3RNm1VINQk

— Kuchay Hilal (@iKuchayHilal) March 15, 2020