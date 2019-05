RIBERY ODRŽAO OPROŠTAJNU PRESICU: Progovorio o budućim planovima i otkrio tko su mu bili omiljeni treneri u Bayernu

🎙️ @FranckRibery on the #Robbery era: "When @ArjenRobben made his debut against Wolfsburg, things clicked straight away and it has been like that ever since. Me on the left, Arjen on the right. We played well and won a lot together." #FCBayern #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/eDcbs18Jqf

— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) May 7, 2019