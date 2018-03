REVOLUCIONARNE PROMJENE U LIGI PRVAKA: Uefa potvrdila nove termine i uvela novine koje će posebno razveseliti trenere

From next season, teams who have won the @EuropaLeague (previously UEFA Cup) 3 consecutive times, or a minimum of 5 times, may also wear a multiple-winner badge on the shirt sleeve #UEL ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/C3AbkTKuft

— UEFA (@UEFA) March 27, 2018