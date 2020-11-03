REDSI POMELI POD S ATALANTOM: Pašalić i društvo noćas neće spavati, Bayern se dva puta vraćao i onda demolirao Austrijance

Nogometaši Liverpoola razbili su Atalantu u gostima 5:0, dok je Bayern nakon dva preokreta srušio Salzburg s ukupno 6:2

3rd November 2019: Hansi Flick is appointed interim manager of Bayern Munich *48 games, 44 wins and five trophies later* 3rd November 2020: Hansi Flick's Bayern win their 11th #UCL game in a row It's fair to say he's done alright. 😉 pic.twitter.com/cGnPOyqvAZ — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) November 3, 2020

👎 – Atalanta suffered their biggest ever European defeat. Only once, an Italian side lost a European home match by a margin greater than 4 goals. On 21 October 2014, AS Roma lost 7-1 to Bayern München in Rome. #ATALIV — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) November 3, 2020

12 – Marseille have become only the third team in the history of the European Cup/Champions League to lose 12 consecutive matches, after Anderlecht (12 between 2003 and 2005) and Jeunesse Esch (16 between 1973 and 1987). Painful. #UCL #POROM pic.twitter.com/nYpgVCy3rf — OptaJoao (@OptaJoao) November 3, 2020

Rezultati utakmica 3. kola Lige prvaka u skupinama A, B, C i D:

Skupina A:

Lokomotiva Moskva – Atletico Madrid 1-1 (Anton Mirančuk 25-PEN/ José Giménez 18)

Salzburg – Bayern 2-6 (Mergim Berisha 4, Masaya Okugawa 66/ Robert Lewandowski 21-PEN, 88, Rasmus Kristensen 44-ag, Jérôme Boateng 79, Leroy Sané 83, Lucas Hernández 90+2)

Poredak:

1. Bayern 3 3 0 0 12:3 9

2. Atletico Madrid 3 1 1 1 4:7 4

3. Lokomotiva Moskva 3 0 2 1 4:5 2

4. Salzburg 3 0 1 2 6:11 1

Skupina B:

Šahtar Donjeck – Borussia Mönchengladbach 0-6 (Alassane Pléa 8, 26, 78, Valerij Bondar 17-ag, Ramy Bensebaini 44, Lars Stindl 65)

Real Madrid – Inter 3-2 (Karim Benzema 25, Sergio Ramos 33, Rodrygo 80/ Lautaro Martínez 35, Ivan Perišić 68)

Poredak:

1. Borussia Mönchengladbach 3 1 2 0 10:4 5

2. Real Madrid 3 1 1 1 7:7 4

3. Šahtar Donjeck 3 1 1 1 3:8 4

4. Inter 3 0 2 1 4:5 2

Skupina C:

Porto – Marseille 3-0 (Moussa Marega 4, Sérgio Oliveira 28-PEN, Luis Díaz 69)

Manchester City – Olympiakos 3-0 (Ferrán Torres 12, Gabriel Jesus 81, João Cancelo 90)

Poredak:

1. Manchester City 3 3 0 0 9:1 9

2. Porto 3 2 0 1 6:3 6

3. Olympiakos 3 1 0 2 1:5 3

4. Marseille 3 0 0 3 0:7 0

Skupina D:

Atalanta Liverpool 0-5 (Diogo Jota 16, 33, 54, Mohamed Salah 47, Sadio Mané 49)

Midtjylland – Ajax 1-2 (Anders Dreyer 18/ Antony 1, Dušan Tadić 13)

Poredak:

1. Liverpool 3 3 0 0 8:0 9

2. Atalanta 3 1 1 1 6:7 4

3. Ajax 3 1 1 1 4:4 4

4. Midtjylland 3 0 0 3 1:8 0