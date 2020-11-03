Freemail Prijavi se

Nogomet

KIŠA GOLOVA U LP-U

REDSI POMELI POD S ATALANTOM: Pašalić i društvo noćas neće spavati, Bayern se dva puta vraćao i onda demolirao Austrijance

Foto: Profimedia Autor: HINA 23:03 03.11.2020

Nogometaši Liverpoola razbili su Atalantu u gostima 5:0, dok je Bayern nakon dva preokreta srušio Salzburg s ukupno 6:2

Uskoro opširnije…

[VIDEO] REAL SLAVIO U LUDOJ UTAKMICI : Perišić zabio u Madridu, Rodrygo pokvario večer Nerazzurrima i zakucao ih na dno tablice

Rezultati utakmica 3. kola Lige prvaka u skupinama A, B, C i D:

Skupina A:
Lokomotiva Moskva – Atletico Madrid 1-1 (Anton Mirančuk 25-PEN/ José Giménez 18)
Salzburg – Bayern 2-6 (Mergim Berisha 4, Masaya Okugawa 66/ Robert Lewandowski 21-PEN, 88, Rasmus Kristensen 44-ag, Jérôme Boateng 79, Leroy Sané 83, Lucas Hernández 90+2)

Poredak:
1. Bayern 3 3 0 0 12:3 9
2. Atletico Madrid 3 1 1 1 4:7 4
3. Lokomotiva Moskva 3 0 2 1 4:5 2
4. Salzburg 3 0 1 2 6:11 1

Skupina B:
Šahtar Donjeck – Borussia Mönchengladbach 0-6 (Alassane Pléa 8, 26, 78, Valerij Bondar 17-ag, Ramy Bensebaini 44, Lars Stindl 65)
Real Madrid – Inter 3-2 (Karim Benzema 25, Sergio Ramos 33, Rodrygo 80/ Lautaro Martínez 35, Ivan Perišić 68)

Poredak:
1. Borussia Mönchengladbach 3 1 2 0 10:4 5
2. Real Madrid 3 1 1 1 7:7 4
3. Šahtar Donjeck 3 1 1 1 3:8 4
4. Inter 3 0 2 1 4:5 2

Skupina C:
Porto – Marseille 3-0 (Moussa Marega 4, Sérgio Oliveira 28-PEN, Luis Díaz 69)
Manchester City – Olympiakos 3-0 (Ferrán Torres 12, Gabriel Jesus 81, João Cancelo 90)

Poredak:
1. Manchester City 3 3 0 0 9:1 9
2. Porto 3 2 0 1 6:3 6
3. Olympiakos 3 1 0 2 1:5 3
4. Marseille 3 0 0 3 0:7 0

Skupina D:
Atalanta Liverpool 0-5 (Diogo Jota 16, 33, 54, Mohamed Salah 47, Sadio Mané 49)
Midtjylland – Ajax 1-2 (Anders Dreyer 18/ Antony 1, Dušan Tadić 13)

Poredak:
1. Liverpool 3 3 0 0 8:0 9
2. Atalanta 3 1 1 1 6:7 4
3. Ajax 3 1 1 1 4:4 4
4. Midtjylland 3 0 0 3 1:8 0

 

