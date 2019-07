REAL I JUVE UŠLI U RAT MILIJUNIMA: Na adresu Uniteda stigle basnoslovne ponude, Englezi jasno rekli što misle o njima

Exclusive: Mino Raiola says that Paul Pogba is determined to leave MUFC this summer.

"Everyone within the club from the manager to the owner knows Paul’s wishes.

“Everyone knows the willingness of Paul to move on. We are in the process of that"

Story here:https://t.co/QHVN1oe61O

— Paul Hirst (@hirstclass) July 5, 2019