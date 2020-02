#Barcelona’s Ivan Rakitic says #Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic is one of the “most underrated footballers in the world” and he “would obviously like to play with Cristiano Ronaldo.” #FCBarcelona#Juventushttps://t.co/Ck1LmacGg6 pic.twitter.com/W6i9tIu927

— footballitalia (@footballitalia) February 14, 2020