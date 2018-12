RAKITIĆ U DRUŠTVU RAMOSA, MANDŽUKIĆ DIJELI POZICIJU S BIVŠIM SUIGRAČEM : France Football objavio na kojem se mjestu nalaze dvojica Hrvata

The 19th position is for three different players:

🇧🇷 Roberto Firmino

🇭🇷 @ivanrakitic

🇪🇸 @SergioRamos

The final ranking 👉 https://t.co/YHLQa5udCf#ballondor pic.twitter.com/ItBkG2ND7v

— #ballondor (@francefootball) December 3, 2018