RAKITIĆ SE OPASNO PRIBLIŽIO BARCINOJ LEGENDI: Katalonci se zbog ovih brojki ne mogu načuditi situaciji u kojoj se Vatreni našao

📊 [MD] | Rakitic has 23 matches left to become the fourth most foreigner to play for Barcelona, to equal Philippe Cocu.

1. Messi 692 games

2. Alves 391 games

3. Mascherano 334 games

4. Philippe Cocu 297 games

5. Rakitic 274 games pic.twitter.com/RAIMrHMNR5

