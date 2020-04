RAKITIĆ OTKRIO S KOJIM OD IGRAČA BARCELONE NAJVIŠE RAZGOVARA: ‘Pomažemo si oko svega…’

Ivan Rakitic: "Teammate I am most in contact with? Ter Stegen."

"Lockdown without internet or without family? Without family."

"Teammate staying closest to me? Messi."

"My favourite place at home? Right now, it's the gym." [fcb] pic.twitter.com/lYfNuZS3qJ

