RAKITIĆ I DRUŠTVO DOBILI NOVOG SUIGRAČA: Španjolac koji je nedavno s Olmom osvojio Euro potpisao za Barcelonu

✅ The new Barça player has passed his medical

Remember that today you can see the presentation of the team and Barça-Arsenal LIVE & FOR FREE on the Barça website. Sign up!

📲 https://t.co/guwcC8oRpV

🔵🔴 #GamperFest pic.twitter.com/WJdjGTgy33

— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 4, 2019