PSG U VELIKOM STILU POTVRDIO NASLOV PRVAKA: Ponizili Monaco na Parku prinčeva i prvi u Europi stigli do magične brojke 100

PSG beat AS Monaco 7-1 to claim their 7th Ligue 1 title. The last time Monaco lost a Ligue 1 away match by at least a six-goal margin was on 9 April 1961, when they lost 6-0 at OGC Nice. #Ligue1 #PSGASM #PSG

— Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) April 15, 2018