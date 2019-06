PRVI HRVAT STIŽE U SAN ANTONIO SPURSE: Mladi Zagrepčanin oduševio Amerikance: ‘Ovo sam sanjao otkad sam počeo igrati košarku’

"I'm told [Luka Samanic] intends to come over and be a roster player next season, as opposed to being stashed in Europe for another year. He fits the Spurs to a T." According to @JeremyWoo of SI where they have Samanic going 29th to the Spurs. He would be a Austin guy most likely

— Ty Jäger (@TyJagerRadio) June 19, 2019