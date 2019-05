PROPUŠTA SVOJE POSLJEDNJE SVJETSKO PRVENSTVO: Španjolska ostala bez svog velikana

Pau Gasol underwent successful surgery yesterday to repair a navicular stress fracture in his left foot.

He will miss the remainder of the Playoffs and a full recovery is expected in time for training camp.

More: https://t.co/BPksfsAD2Q

Get well soon @PauGasol!!#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/0b87fA5Nf7

— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) May 10, 2019